GREEN RIVER -- Zachary C. Griffiths, 28, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a lifelong resident of Green River.
Mr. Griffiths was born on May 9, 1991, in Rock Springs, the son of Tim Griffiths and Brenda Kraft. He attended schools in Green River. Mr. Griffiths worked for Crossfire as a foreman.
Zachary enjoyed spending time with family, especially his daughter, fishing, hunting, working on cars, and riding motor cycles. He was witty with an impeccable sense of humor that always made people laugh.
Survivors include his parents Tim and Brenda Griffiths of Green River; daughter Hartlee Jean Griffiths of Rock Springs; sisters Kady Kuck and husband John of Rock Springs and Traci Fruits of Oregon; paternal grandfather; Tom Griffiths of Beaver Dam, Arizona; niece Raivyn Fruits; nephew Braxton Tate; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Jean Griffiths; maternal grandparents Everett and Doris Kraft; and uncle John Griffiths.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted by the family at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Get Real Coffee, 71 Uinta Drive, Green River. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
