Many of us have used the extra time at home due to COVID-19 as a way to binge through our watchlist. But once you’ve finished all the shows everyone is talking about, how do you find what else is worth watching?
Especially with Disney+, most people subscribed for a specific reason and have already seen what they wanted to see—like the Marvel or Star Wars movies, old Disney classics that have been in the vault for years, the new Disney+ originals, or just the early release of “Onward.” Trust me, all of these are fabulous and definitely among the reasons why I subscribed. But there are a lot more great things to check out on Disney+, so here are a few of my favorites.
1 - Star Wars series
When “Rise of Skywalker” comes (early!) to Disney+ on May 4, you can celebrate Star Wars day by watching all nine episodes. And you’ve probably already watched the popular Disney+ original “The Mandalorian.” But you’re missing out on more than you know if you haven’t watched the animated series yet, particularly “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels.” I was skeptical about a kids' show version of Star Wars being any good, but I finally got around to watching these series recently and was blown away. I’m caught up on “Clone Wars,” which is a few episodes away from wrapping up its final season, and I’m almost done watching through “Rebels.” For being animated shows, both series are surprisingly well written and produced. They are also more serious, deeper, and sometimes darker than you would expect. Sure, they have plenty of lighthearted moments, but most of their main plots keep the same tone as the Star Wars films. The stories fill out gaps of time between the movies and flesh out the characters even more while also giving you new characters to love (like Ahsoka Tano and Kanan Jarrus, who are now among my favorite Star Wars characters ever).
2 - Tangled: The Series
Speaking of series that add even more to movies you already love, did you know that there’s more “Tangled” out there? “Tangled” is one of my favorite Disney movies, and again, I was skeptical about an animated series being anything but a sad misuse of awesome characters. But when I heard Zachary Levi and Mandy Moore were voicing Flynn/Eugene and Rapunzel again, I decided to give it a try, and I ended up loving it. This series takes place after the movie but before the “Tangled Ever After” short, and it explores more of the secrets behind Rapunzel’s hair. It also brings in new characters, like Cassandra and Varian (voiced by Broadway actor Jeremy Jordan, which was admittedly one of my main reasons for watching the show). The plot is surprisingly complex and intriguing, the characters all stay true to their movie selves while growing and developing even more, and there is incredible new music. Admittedly, this series does occasionally get off track, and it had moments and episodes that were corny enough to make me start questioning. But if you stick with it (especially through parts of season 2), the main plot is absolutely worth it.
3 - Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Speaking of Jeremy Jordan, I wanted to hear him as Varian because I originally fell in love with him as Jack Kelly in the Broadway version of “Newsies” - which can now be watched on Disney+. This special performance of the musical by the original Broadway cast was filmed, so it’s the closest you can get to watching a live Broadway show from the comfort of your own couch. If you’re not familiar with the story, it tells about the newsboys in New York at the turn of the century who led a strike for fair working conditions. It’s an upbeat, fun show with catchy music and incredible dancing, and this cast nails their roles. The filming also does a great job capturing the performances, giving you closeups on the great acting, and still preserving the feeling of a live stage show. Also, as fond as I am of the original 90s movie, this “Newsies” is a huge improvement on young Christian Bale’s version.
4 - Old Marvel classics
Speaking of the 90s and early 2000s (ok, that one was a stretch), that’s when I grew up watching “X-Men Evolution” on Saturday mornings. This was one of my earliest introductions to superheroes and Marvel, and I absolutely loved the animated take on a teenage version of the X-Men, so I was excited when I got to rewatch the series on Disney+. While it’s a little cornier than I realized as a kid, it honestly holds up more than I expected, with portions of surprisingly good writing and solid plot lines. I definitely recommend watching it, even though I realize it might not mean as much to those who don’t have the same nostalgic attachments as I do. But Disney+ has all of our nostalgia covered, since they have tons of old animated Marvel series from the 80s and 90s, so chances are they have one of the superhero shows you watched on Saturday mornings, too.
5 - DCOMs
Speaking of nostalgia, one of the other things I grew up watching was Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs). As a kid, I watched the Disney Channel more than anything else in the 90s and early 2000s, and I would record my favorite DCOMs on VHS tapes so I could rewatch them whenever I wanted. Getting Disney+ was an intense trip down memory lane when I realized just how many of those old movies they have to stream, including ones I haven’t seen or thought about in years but used to love. Again, a lot of these movies are goofier than I remember, but I’m still attached to them, and a lot of them are surprisingly good. My top favorite was always “Minutemen,” but there are other great ones that I think would still be worth a watch, like “The Color of Friendship,” “Brink,” and “The Luck of the Irish.”
The great thing about Disney+ is that so much of it is family friendly, so much of it is classic, and so much of it is better than you’d expect. So whether you’re trying to find something new for the kids, something to enjoy together as a family, something to watch as a nostalgic millennial, or series that make you love your favorite fandoms even more, there are plenty of good things to watch.
Hannah Romero is the digital media manager at the Rocket Miner and can be contacted at hromero@rocketminer.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @hannahromero131.
