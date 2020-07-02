I’m a fan of “The Hunger Games” books and movies, but when I heard Suzanne Collins was writing a prequel about a young Coriolanus Snow, I was skeptical. I expected a dark, ethically ambiguous, disturbing book that would try to make me sympathize with an unsympathetic character (which is not the kind of book I typically read). But because of my love for “The Hunger Games” and my curiosity, I picked up a copy. What I found was a complex, deep, and absolutely brilliant story.
“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins does explore the history of Coriolanus Snow, but it’s not your standard tragic-villain-backstory novel, and it rises to the level of the other “Hunger Games” books for excellent, thought-provoking writing while adding even more context to their stories in unexpected and significant ways.
Now don’t get me wrong, I love a good sympathetic villain. Snow simply isn’t one. An important aspect of “The Hunger Games” is the atrocities Snow commits and stands for and the ways he embodies the darkest tendencies of human nature. He is not a villain that can be condoned, explained, or excused. Already knowing who he became, I didn’t want to read a book that tried to make me feel sorry for him.
There seems to be a tendency in entertainment today to try to explain why villains are the way they are. (For example, the recent “Joker” film.) I understand that desire, and I think sometimes it can raise important questions and produce incredible art. However, I think these stories can tend to go too far into the realm of excusing or justifying a villain’s horrific character and actions by trying to shift the blame and say they can’t help being the way they are because of whatever they went through. I assumed this book would give us a loveable young Coriolanus with good intentions who went through atrocities that warped him into the monster he became, making us feel sorry that he just couldn’t help his later horrors and might not have been that way if not for his experiences.
I am so thankful that Coriolanus’s backstory is far more complicated and meaningful.
Suzanne Collins has pulled off the incredible feat of giving us a 500-plus-page book that follows the point of view of a largely unsympathetic character. Unlike the first person, present tense style of the other “Hunger Games” books that let us inside Katniss’s head, this book is written in third person and past tense. It still focuses on Coriolnaus and gives us his internal thought process, but it is removed enough that we can distance ourselves from him and examine whether or not we agree with the conclusions he’s coming to.
Coriolanus in an incredibly nuanced character -- likeable enough to keep reading about, but not someone we always feel for or agree with. This story does show us how Snow became the villain we know from “The Hunger Games,” and how his past influenced him. But rather than a drastic turnaround where a great guy becomes a jaded monster, we’re given a subtle and gradual progression. Over the course of the book, we watch as Corliolanus struggles with his beliefs and actions but continually justifies himself, making himself believe he’s doing the right thing and has no other options. We see the subtle ways that he is controlling, manipulative, ambitious to a fault, and selfish. Coriolanus is an awful person who doesn’t realize that he’s awful, and while he constantly justifies himself, the book never justifies him. We as readers are left to see the consequences of his actions and decide for ourselves whether or not we agree with the conclusions he comes to.
One of the incredible ways the story shows Coriolanus’s true nature and downward progression is by the comparison and contrast between him and the people around him. This book is full of complex, intriguing characters that range all across the spectrum from lovable to horrifying. Some are good, kindhearted people who struggle against the evil they are surrounded by; others are fighting for survival and may be likeable while also displaying slightly murkier morals; others are terrifyingly ruthless and see the world in a twisted way. All of them have an impact on Coriolanus, and his interactions with and views of each of them reveal more about who he is.
Perhaps the most rewarding aspect of this book is seeing the ways it connects to the later “Hunger Games” stories, both expanding on the world and history of the books and creating significant new connections to specific plot points. This book shows us the origin of the Hunger Games themselves, how they weren’t always the entertainment spectacle we know them as, how something horrific turned into something not only accepted but celebrated, and the part that Coriolanus Snow played in that change. The story also adds new layers of meaning to several important symbols and expands on Snow’s connections to them, including roses, mockingjays, and the “Hanging Tree” song.
I will note that without the added context of “The Hunger Games,” this book could stand on its own but would be mostly depressing and much less significant. So if you aren’t familiar with “The Hunger Games” through either the books or movies -- first off, where have you been and what are you doing with your life? Second, go watch or read (preferably both) those first -- then come back to this one.
“The Hunger Games” books are among my favorites because they tell a compelling story while being deeply thought-provoking. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” continues that trend and deserves its spot on the shelf beside them. It is well-written, the plot is engaging, the characters are complex and fascinating, and the story raises important questions about the nature of humanity, the place of political power and control, and the horrors we’re willing to accept and justify to ourselves.
Hannah Romero is the digital media manager at the Rocket Miner and can be contacted at hromero@rocketminer.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @hannahromero131.
