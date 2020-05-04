I know due to the pandemic that we are all going through, the future for everyone is unclear at the moment. It seems like the biggest question that everyone has is when is it going to be safe again? Or when can we all get back to our normal lives?
I'm probably jumping the gun and getting a little too far ahead of myself, but whenever the world does return back to normal, one of my goals is to fly out to California and see my sister again.
Not only has it been quite some time since I have last seen her, but for the past few months now, it's been hard on me knowing that I haven't gotten the opportunity to meet her two kids who were born this past November.
My plan before this pandemic started was to fly out and meet my nieces sometime in April, but obviously, that didn't get to happen. The goal now is to hopefully get out there sometime this summer.
Just a few years ago, the last time I flew into San Jose, I spent an entire week crashing on my sister's couch and it was honestly one of the best times of my entire life.
As a lifelong hockey fan, I couldn't have asked for a better start to the trip. The day after I flew in, my two siblings and I went and experienced downtown San Jose for a few hours and followed that up with a Sharks vs. Oilers game.
Not only was the game itself full of fun and laughter, but after three intense periods of back and forth hockey, the Sharks pulled out the win in overtime and soon after, the entire stadium erupted with people cheering. The fans were so loud, the building literally started to shake. It was absolutely insane.
As a die-hard Colorado Avalanche fan, I have to admit, after experiencing my first Sharks home game, the fans there really impressed me. My first take away during the game was that these guys really love their hockey, even more so, they really love their Sharks. Not only would they boo and curse out the opposing team, but every time a Sharks player scored or had a big hit, the entire stadium would go nuts.
By the time I started walking out of the Shark Tank (SAP Center), I remember most of the fans were still cheering and waving their towels. Even though it was just a regular season game, everyone walking outside acted as if the Sharks had just won the Stanley Cup. As a fan of hockey, I couldn't help myself but to cheer with them. Even if it wasn't for my favorite team.
Days later, after a few more adventures, my vacation ended with a trip to the Golden Gate Bridge.
As soon as my sister told me what the plan was, I remember feeling a bit confused. In my mind, I kept thinking "It's just a bridge, how much fun could it be?" ... but man was I wrong.
For anyone who hasn't been to the Golden Gate Bridge, I highly recommend you go visit it. Trust me, you won't be disappointed. It's absolutely beautiful.
To this day, I still can't explain all of the emotions I felt walking across it. One of the first things I did every time I got to the middle was just look out and see the entire city of San Francisco across the bay light up as the sun was hitting it just right.
At times, I would even peek my head over the edge and look straight down, 220 feet below me, and into the water and watch all of the massive cargo ships go by. It was like watching a magic show. One minute they would be right in front of me and the next, they would disappear into the mist on the other side. The whole experience was absolutely breathtaking.
The next day, as I got up early in the morning to fly back to Salt Lake, all I could think about was that bridge again. Even when I got back home, it was weeks before I could stop thinking about it. At night, while trying to fall asleep, I couldn't stop picturing myself there again. That's how much of an effect the Golden Gate Bridge had on me.
Even now, as I sit back and try to plan my next adventure, it's hard not to think about my last trip out to California. I had such an amazing time, it's like my mind is craving to go back again. Only this time, I'll have two new family members to make life-long memories with.
Wesley Magagna is sports reporter with the Rocket Miner newspaper. He can be reached at sports@rocketminer.com or follow him on Twitter @WesleyMagagna.
