Editor’s note: The Sweetwater County Historical Museum hosted essay and scholarship contests for local students. Ethan Bundy, a Lincoln Middle School student, won the sixth-grade competition in the essay contest with this entry based on the prompt “A Local Historical Event That Inspires Me.”
John Wesley Powell was a very historical figure in Green River history. He was a soldier, geologist, explorer, author, and scientist. He led the Geographic Expedition of 1869. During that expedition, John Wesley Powell explored the Green and Colorado rivers in three months of the summer in 1869. He was also the first to pass through the Grand Canyon government-sponsored. Powell was a great man in Green River history for his expedition through the Green River. His story may inspire you to never give up.
Childhood: John Wesley Powell was born in Mount Morris, New York, on March 24, 1834, to Mary Dean and Joseph Powell. He also had eight brothers and sisters (five sisters and three brothers). In his childhood, he moved from New York to Ohio to Wisconsin finally to Illinois. His education was very odd due to all of his traveling. At 20 years of age, he joined the Illinois Society of Natural History and eventually became the secretary.
Education: Even though as a child he moved a lot and did not go to school a lot, he ended up going to Illinois college which would eventually become Wheaton College and also went to Oberlin College in the span of seven years. In those years he studied ancient Greek and Latin. Powell always wanted to excel in natural science, but his father did not feel the same way. Despite what his father said, he wanted to study natural science anyway. After the civil war broke out, Powell decided to learn more about engineering and military science and joined the army in 1861.
John Wesley Powell in the Army: John Wesley Powell served in the Army from 1861 to 1865 during the Civil War. He was 27 when he decided to join the Army. He got his right arm amputated in the battle of Shiloh. In 1862 he got married to his wife Amidine Powell. Even after losing his arm, he rejoined the Army and eventually became a major.
Expeditions: After a few expeditions in the Rocky Mountains around the Green and Colorado rivers, John Wesley Powell and five other men became the first white men to overcome climbing the longs peaks in Colorado in the year of 1868. Native Americans had said that the gods had made the Colorado River impassable to everyone. No one would be able to go through the river or enter the canyon. Despite the odds, Powell went to an area that is now known as Green River, Wyoming, in 1869. He would then leave from Green River on the May 24 in 1869. He followed the Green River into the Colorado River. He would then proceed from the Colorado River into the Grand Canyon. This expedition was the first official expedition through the Grand Canyon that was sponsored by the U.S. government. During his expedition he mapped the whole thing. The expedition would then come to be known as the Geographic Expedition of 1869. The expedition is now an adventure story that is considered one of America's greatest. “I found that our journey had been the theme of much newspaper writing ,” Powell wrote in 1895, “a story of disaster had been circulated, with many particulars of hardship and tragedy, so that it was currently believed that throughout the United States that all the members of the party were lost to save one.” Even through the hardships they had gone through, they went through something even the natives to the land thought was impossible.
After expeditions and the Army: Once Powell was done serving his time in the military and done with his expeditions, he became a geology professor at Illinois Wesleyan University. Most of his career was spent lecturing at Illinois State University. After that he went back to the Illinois Society of Natural History and helped expand their collection of history. He also wrote a few books.
Books: In Powell’s time he had written a few books. His first book that was written in 1875 was called “Canyons of the Colorado.” He went on to write more than 15 more books.
After John Wesley Powell: Even though he died in 1902, his history still goes on today. His story should teach children and adults alike to never give up. Even though Powell lost his arm, he still went back in the world to fight. Not only that but he even won the native said it was impossible to do something, he conquered it in three months! Powell persevered. That can teach us all the lesson about perseverance. Never give up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.