The pursuit is over for most, and freezers are filled with game. Yes, this is a hunting story — but it’s not just the tale of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
To say it’s difficult to give up an activity you’ve loved for most of your life is probably an understatement. Chronic pain and other complications from a long-ago work injury have forced my husband to face the fact that hunting has become too difficult physically. A few years ago, he reluctantly decided that he should give it up.
Yet when the time came around once again this May to apply for special permits, he couldn’t help himself.
“I’m just going to apply for a sand dunes bull (elk) permit, because I know I’ll never get it,” he told me.
Guess what?
A license to hunt bull elk in the Red Desert is extremely hard to draw. Steve, like others we know, had applied for years and years without success. Some have compared getting that permit to winning the lottery. It wasn’t the best timing for his success.
When our son Ryan heard the news, he immediately made plans to take vacation from his Idaho job to come help his dad, bringing along his two small children. Our Rock Springs son, Dan, would be available to help on the weekends and evenings. Even our daughter Nicole from Colorado would be able to come for a few days since her kids would have a long weekend off of school.
During the first few days of the hunt, my daughter-by-marriage Allegra, Dan’s wife, stepped up to babysit and cook so that the available adults could accompany Steve for the day. The elk were plentiful, but getting close enough for a good shot is never easy.
On the first weekend of the season, it was decided that everyone would come on an afternoon hunt. Seven adults and eight children loaded into three vehicles and headed out to the lovely sagebrush sea of the Red Desert.
I thought that this outing would follow the pattern of the previous days: lots of driving with stops when elk were spotted. Ryan would attempt to drive the truck closer to the elk so Steve could get out and shoot. The problem had been that the elk usually ran before the vehicle could get within 1,000 yards of them. They had tried walking once with the same results, and Steve had some trouble navigating the rough terrain.
Not everyone willing to come along on the weekend venture had the same interest in hunting; it varied — from our youngest daughter Hannah, who doesn’t much care for it, to Allegra, who has bagged two Red Desert cow elk in the past three years. (Cow permits are much easier to draw.) Most of the older children seemed curious, and the younger ones were just happy to spend time with their cousins.
We had only gone a few miles off the highway when my oldest son spotted a herd in the distance and relayed the information via two-way radio.
The elk were far away but didn’t seem as skittish as others we had come across. Steve and Ryan decided to try and “put the sneak” on them, as we refer to it. They would proceed slowly and carefully in a round-about way.
The rest of us stayed behind but had a great vantage point from our vehicles. The stalkers as well as the elk were always in view. We didn’t even have to worry much about keeping kids quiet since the animals were so far away. The elk seemed unconcerned the entire time and most bedded down.
Meanwhile, in the vehicles, I monitored the stalk through binoculars, Nicole used her phone to watch the Denver Broncos play football (yes, we had service), and the children behaved very well with the help of a bit of distraction from electronic devices. I was looking through the binoculars at the bull closest to the stalker’s location when it disappeared from sight. The rest of the elk took off running. I assumed the bull had stepped down into a creek bed and out of sight, and I was ready to be disappointed that the long walk had proved fruitless.
A second later, Ryan announced on the radio that Dad had downed his bull, and the Toyota Land Rover filled with cheers. We were so far away that we didn’t even hear the shot.
Now it was time to get to work.
The first task was to find a road that led as close to the bull as possible. Once that was accomplished, everyone piled out and headed over to see the majestic animal and congratulate the shooter. The kids were full of questions and got an up-close and at times hands-on lesson about elk and their anatomy. My 9-year-old granddaughter Evie was the most interested and not a bit squeamish. I think she would make a great doctor or nurse.
Hannah and I wrangled the younger children while others carried out the physical duties. Many hands made lighter work. It also helped tremendously to have our son’s winch to drag the huge animal. Steve would not have had to do anything at all, but insisted on doing much of the field dressing.
While it was still fairly warm, the kids enjoyed playing and exploring the desert. Everyone admired the glorious sunset, followed by a huge and hauntingly beautiful harvest moon shining just above a nearby butte. Then, it was time for the little ones to retreat to the warmth of vehicles where grandma handed out snacks. The usual time for the evening meal had passed long before.
Once our bull was securely tucked away in the back of the truck, we headed for home. The lead vehicle unfortunately missed the needed road, and we ended up turning around at a washed-out bridge. Once home, the boys hung the animal while I made a late-night trip to McDonald’s to feed the famished crowd. Daniel insisted on staying to skin the elk even though it was late and he had to work the following morning.
Now, our freezer is full of elk meat. It is very tasty. It is not as delicious, though, as the thoughts I have of that weekend and the way my family worked together to help make a rare opportunity fun and memorable.
Lisa Romero is photographer/digital media manager at the Rocket-Miner. She can be reached at photos@rocketminer.com.
