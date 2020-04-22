The United States needs to stay the course with social distancing while we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I cannot believe that a pandemic has become a polarizing, political issue. This is getting just crazy. How can we not want to do everything we can to minimize the effects of COVID-19 while scientists find treatments, or even a cure?
Social distancing is a temporary incontinence, which has been saving lives, but we need to continue to stay at home and only leave when absolutely necessary, such as grocery shopping and doctors appointments. When we do venture out, we need to keep more than six-feet away from each other, wear masks, and cough in our arms and wash hands often. I don’t think that is too much to ask to save human lives. This should not even be debatable.
I do not understand the mindset of people who think this is asking too much, and that they are going to get back to their “normal lives.” I have news for you, since this pandemic hit this country, life as we knew it is changed forever, even after COVID-19 is contained.
Another thing I am having a hard time understanding is why people are so willing to listen to politicians, instead of medical professionals. I personally refuse to listen to any opinions, other than Dr. Anthony Fauci and the other medical professionals when they provide updates. Politicians are only concerned about re-election, and they will say anything they believe people want to hear, whether it is accurate or not.
People are gathering in large groups across the country to protest. Do you really believe this will save lives? Actually, it will have quite the opposite effect.
I realize that it is not easy, and we all have our own issues to deal with. I don’t believe this is easy for anyone. I know that many people have been working from home or (at least temporarily) lost their jobs during this time, which is hard, but it will not be forever, that is the key, just realizing that this will not be forever.
Social distancing has been working. The curve has been flattening; however, if we stop the quarantine too soon, we will wind up having to go back into quarantine even longer.
There are many people complying with the guidelines set forth by the CDC and other scientists. I am grateful for them, they are saving lives. I also appreciate efforts by individuals and organizations that are providing financial support, providing meals for those displaced, first responders and medical staff, and those who can sew making masks. Still others check on their elderly neighbors, and shop for them so they are not exposed.
I also appreciate all those on the front line of this crisis, the doctors, nurses and other medical staff; the first responders; the grocery store and stores such as Walmart personnel who expose themselves to the public every day to stock shelves, clean restrooms and check out customers; the pharmacists who make sure your prescriptions are still available through this crisis. They all deserve our respect for being heroes.
I hope that we will have learned something by going through this pandemic, and that we will be better prepared when the next one hits. I also hope that politics will play less a part with a medical crisis.
