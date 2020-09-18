“The teacher’s task is to initiate the learning process and then get out of the way.” – John Warren
My mom introduced me to Bernice Gerrard when I was about 12 years old. Mom was the chorister for our primary children’s choir and Bernice was the piano player. Long before we were introduced, Mom told me many wonderful things about Bernice. Mom particularly appreciated Bernice’s friendly and calm demeanor.
Bernice was a business education teacher at Central High School. When I signed up for a typing class during my junior year I was delighted when I discovered that Bernice would be my teacher. I should also mention that I was not disappointed when I observed that there were 17 girls and only two boys enrolled in the class.
Even though Bernice was always an extremely focused instructor, she was also a pleasant and non-intimidating person. Not once did I see her lose her temper. However, Bernice was a tenacious taskmaster when it came to acquiring and properly practicing the fundamentals of typing. She was a dedicated teacher who did not appreciate a lethargic effort on the part of her students. It was obvious that Bernice sincerely wanted each and every one of her students to succeed!
After Bernice taught me for just a few weeks I became quite adept at typing on the old manual student typewriters. She then let me test drive the classroom’s new IBM electric typewriter. Thereafter, I was allowed to complete my class assignments on the electric typewriter. By semester’s end, I had transformed into a proficient typist.
Learning to type was one of the smartest things that I have ever done. Typing is a skill that has served me well throughout my life. I spent a few months of my missionary service as the mission secretary. My ability to type greatly helped me get through undergraduate and law school. And, I don’t know how a non-typist can practice law today (does anyone still use a dictation machine?) I also don’t know of any newspaper columnists who are not also proficient typists. Thank you, Bernice for teaching me how to type.
I believe it was about 1990 when I was the piano player for our primary children’s choir and my wife (Trena) was the chorister. While playing the prelude music I saw an adorable 3-year-old girl named Kaesha enter the large primary room. Kaesha then timidly sat down next to my then 3-year-old daughter, Nicole. The two little ones made eye contact and a large smile quickly appeared on each of their precious angelic faces. A lifelong friendship was born.
Trena and I were elated when we learned that Kaesha was Bernice’s granddaughter. Kaesha, like her grandmother, is a pleasant, calm, yet tenacious person. It was my privilege to coach Nicole and Kaesha’s softball team when they were 7 years old.
Bernice passed away on December 8, 2019, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. I attended Bernice’s funeral service and observed that each person who spoke at the service emphasized the fact that Bernice was a gifted teacher.
My body quickly filled with tender emotions as Kaesha got up to speak at her grandmother’s funeral service. Like the other speakers, Kaesha told wonderful stories about Bernice’s expertise at teaching important educational and life lessons.
After reading this column, please take the needed time to sincerely reflect upon the terrific teachers who taught you important educational and life lessons. Then, if any of those teachers are still with us, please promptly reach out and thank them.
Teachers such as Bernice must not be taken for granted.
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is: jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.
