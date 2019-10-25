Rising up out of the sage brush flats, south of Pine Mountain, is Limestone Ridge. This area is a dramatic feature cut by God Almighty; it includes the even more dramatic Irish Canyon, a favorite place our family has enjoyed going through, stopping and taking pictures. Covered in high-quality pinon pine/juniper, the area is mixed with abundant cliffs and rocks, and when the sun is shining just right, the cliffs become incredibly beautiful.
Irish Canyon is the best place in northwestern Colorado to look for Chukar, a round, long partridge which are easy to hear in the spring but more difficult to find at other times of year. Their song is a noisy chuck-chuck-chukar-chukar from which their name is derived. At the southern end of the canyon are Native American petroglyphs, complete with interpretive signs and a short hiking trail.
Irish Canyon is only 70 miles away from us in Rock Springs, and it is well worth the drive to go south on Wyoming 430 and 15 miles later, as the black top stops at the Colorado border, there is this beautiful area you just might come to enjoy.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Irish Canyon was a popular hideout of outlaws Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch, Matt Warner, Isom Dart, and many others as they spent time in the Browns Park vicinity in Moffat County, Colorado. Supposedly, somewhere between $20,000 to $30,000 in silver coins remain buried somewhere in the canyon. Butch Cassidy and his gang of outlaws robbed banks, trains, and businessmen, and this beautiful remote canyon was their favorite place to hide.
While you are looking for the treasure, you can also enjoy many excellent trails, hiking and mountain opportunities. Moffat County is in the extreme northwest part of Colorado. Irish Canyon is northwest of Maybell. Although the canyon is quite remote, it is very beautiful. This scenic canyon is designated as an Area of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC) because of its unique geology, scenery, plant species, and cultural resources. Twelve of the 22 geologic formations found in the eastern end of the Uinta Mountains occur here.
The beginning of the canyon is not more than 50 yards wide with steep walls that are layers of red, green, and gray rock. Elevations range from 6,100 to 8,636 feet. At the north end of the canyon is a small campground with six sites with tables, fire pits, and a one pit toilet. There are no developed trails, but hiking opportunities are available to the west to Limestone Ridge and Cold Spring Mountain, and to the east to Vermillion Canyon and the colorful badlands along Vermillion Creek. Primitive roads to the east and west provide excellent mountain biking opportunities to view the region particularly on Cold Spring Mountain, which looks a lot like Pine Mountain from a distance.
At the south end of the Canyon, heading toward Maybell, Colorado, is a small restroom that makes the canyon more attractive to all the family. When you have seven children at home, as we once did, and they need a break when traveling, to run around, to use a bathroom break or to take pictures, it’s a fine place to take in.
Last Monday, my wife and I made a trip down there one more time. We were out hunting, and it seemed so close, that we talked ourselves into one more jaunt down there in a 30-mile round trip down from the Colorado border and back. It had snowed there and was still snowing softly as we drove down the canyon and then back north.
One ranch just north of the canyon used to be an item of our family conversation as it was again. What would it be like to live in such a remote area, when a good blizzard blows in? Our family always thought that would be magical. Those conversations happened again, but what I remember most was singing to the Lord a bit as we drove along. I began singing, “Every Praise is to our God.”
God made a beautiful world. Not all of it is in Wyoming. Every one of the 50 states have their share of God’s glorious scenery. Before the blizzards hit, it might just be the ticket for a morning or afternoon. Take a little lunch along and eat at one of those six tables. You will hear your voice echo if you speak up, but God will hear you, even when your prayer is just a thought or only a whisper.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
