Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy...isolated thunderstorms during the morning, then mainly cloudy this afternoon with more widespread storms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.