Last week my wife and I had the privilege of being participants in a Trauma Healing Institute, designed for inmates in prison. We walked through this marvelous institute that let each of us discover afresh the source and the ultimate causes of suffering in our world.
The cover of our book reads, “HEALING—THE WOUNDED HEART” (An Inmate Journal). The material was prepared by the American Bible Society. The original writers prepared the institute to help people in war-torn third-world countries who have lost parents, spouses, children, and dear friends in Holocausts such as in Rwanda, and in the ISIS crisis.
The basic questions addressed in the institute are (1) If God loves us, why do we suffer?” (2) How can the wounds of our heart heal? (3) What happens when someone is grieving? (4) Taking your pain to the cross of Jesus. (5) How can we forgive others? The institute was basic as it should be for a prison inmate, but also as it should be for me or you.
Looking back at our own suffering takes us to the roots of our lives. We dealt with what we need to remember about God’s character, when we are suffering, and we searched the Scriptures to find afresh the origin of sin and suffering in our world. We discussed barriers, to believing in God’s goodness when we suffer.
We studied in pairs as the institute is taught in prison, in the Salt Lake County Jail. I was paired with a 63-year old man with my same name, Rich. My father died at age 55 when I was 21. His father died at age 56, when he was 23. We became very close in fellowship during this five-day trauma healing institute.
The institute was facilitated by three folk who work in the Salt Lake County Jail, who taught us the material as if we too were inmates. All of us have realized traumatic experiences which have placed us on alert for much of our lives. For me, the two most dramatic experiences were writing a long lament over a past trauma, which brought many tears, and a time of each of us taking our trauma, including any sins God brought to our minds, and we went forward to bring them to the cross. Why would I tell you about this journey I went on? The reason is — all of us have trauma in our lives and like the inmates in prison, we all need to bring our traumas to Jesus at His cross.
Part of our time in Salt Lake City included going to the Salt Lake County Jail, which is far larger than most state prisons, including our Wyoming State Prison. The jail is a labyrinth that anyone could get lost in, and it is virtually impossible to escape. The jail processes 42,000 inmates per year on an average and has a rotation rate of 30% every month. There are around 2,100-2,200 male inmates on an average and 400-450 female inmates. There are minimum-, medium- and maximum-security pods in the jail. We visited maximum security in a male inmate pod and then we went to what appeared to be a medium-security female pod.
The Salt Lake County Jail is the largest county jail in the Intermountain West and one of the larger jails in the U.S., with only a few larger county jails out on the East Coast. There are three Protestant chaplains in the jail, and our tour guide was one of the chaplains — Mary Challier. I found it personally heavy and tiring to walk at least a mile in the jail from pod to pod, not because of the walk, but because of the heaviness of the feel in such a large prison where hopelessness seems to be written on the faces of most of the inmates. Thankfully, some of these inmates come to find the Lord as Chaplains Mary, Ken and Nick faithfully minister there.
Perhaps all of us can visit such a prison and honestly be able to say without fear of contradiction, “There but for the grace of God go I.” Mary told me that so far she and her faithful cohorts have taught 185 inmates or people outside the prison who have successfully completed the Trauma Healing Institute, God’s Word Restoring Lives. Her other helpers, Annette and Duane, along with Mary did a wonderful job facilitating the institute that we attended. I recommend the institute to anyone who counsels others, but most of all, to any of us who honestly know we have lived through traumatic events that could use God’s healing.
When I look back on 2019, I know I will award high marks to last week’s involvement in that trauma healing journey. For all of you, I trust God will help you find hope and healing in your traumas as you trust in Jesus alone for salvation and in His holy word.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 51-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 42 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.