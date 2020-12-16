The poet Ed Sissman wrote, “Men past forty, get up nights, look out at city lights, And wonder, Where they made the wrong turn, And why life is so long.”
Where are we going? Do we have a mission in life? Or do we just like sailing, so we head wherever the wind and the currents take us?
Our very souls ought to be shaped by our mission. Jacques Ellul sadly declared, “No one knows where he is going; the aim of life has been forgotten and the end has been left behind. Man has set out at a tremendous pace—to go nowhere.”
Though both gypsies and pilgrims sleep in tents under the stars, there is all the difference in a gypsy and a pilgrim. A pilgrim is going somewhere that is his goal, his mission, his vision, and his destination. A gypsy survives wandering, but seldom does he have a mission driving him on.
Last Friday, a dear colleague and fellow superintendent of mine from the Midwest called me. Nine years ago, his grown son was dying. Cal took his son, Ben, and they traveled to Spain. From there, this father and son embarked on a 500-mile pilgrimage. God heard Cal and Sue’s prayers and healed their son. Ben is “in remission” after his near-death battle with cancer.
Cal had a mission with strong desires and goals that he reached with Ben and hopes that were realized. Richard Wilbur wrote the strange words, “I read how Don Quixote in his random ride, came to a crossing once, and lest he lose the purity of chance, would not decide, whither to fare, but wished his horse to choose. For glory lay wherever he might turn. His head was light with pride, his horse’s shoes were heavy; and he headed for the barn.”
Sailors in days gone by wished not to lose their way and be lost in a storm, so they would lash themselves firmly to the mast, when storms blew up, and seas were rough. When we know what our mission is in life, we begin to live deeper lives, lived out of our souls. As we age and enter days when many call us old, we do well to decide if aging gracefully means hanging up the towel, and watching television the rest of our days, or whether it means finding ourselves, our new mission in life, and setting out to follow that dream.
I love the poet’s words, as Robert Browning challenges us, “Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be, the last of life, for which the first was made. Our times are in His hand, who saith, 'A whole I planned, youth shows but half; Trust God: See all, nor be afraid!’”
Do you have a mission in life? In his book, “Mr. Bridge,” Evan Connell describes the life of a Kansas City lawyer back in the 1930’s. The lawyer was living out the epitome of earthly success. His community honored him as wise and prudent. He was wealthy. His family was strong and healthy. He was highly respected. But this man was filled with hidden fears. He laid awake in the night, staring out his window. Mr. Bridge pondered the direction his life was going. Evan Connell writes of him, “A leaf flattened itself against the window beside his head and leaped away in the darkness, and a feeling of profound despair came over him because everything he had done was useless. All that he believed in and had attempted to prove, seemed meager; all of his life was wasted.”
No mission in life is totally worth living out if that mission fails to include the Lord. Where in our goals, mission, vision, and future, have we carved out a place for worship and devotion to God? After all the cattle are rounded up, after all the flights we have flown have landed, after all the words we have spoken have found their destination in the hearts of our audience, what have we achieved, if our goal has not included the Lord?
After we have amassed our fortunes and gained the notoriety we desired as our life’s ambition, what do we have, really? After we have pursued power and aimed at gaining control of others in our company or family or circle of friends, what do we have in the long run? To pursue a life that God has ordered, and to reach for the life that He blesses, is to run for the ultimate prize, to walk toward the most-worthy destination. When the future seems uncertain, when our confidence is at an all-time low, when failure has taken its awful toll, and hopelessness echoes in the chambers of our heart, we must find a way to move forward, towards our Lord. We must focus on God’s dreams for us. Let the raging storm blow, for we have an anchor in Jesus. We need to grab the rope we have tied from the barn to our cabin. In the blizzard, holding to our rope of hope, we must move toward our cabin, the fire, the meal almost ready, and the One we love. What is our mission? I ask again, what is your mission?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.