In the fly leaf of the new biography of the Olympic champion who inspired “Chariots of Fire,” from one of my favorite devotional writers, David McCasland, I first got a fuller look at a true hero I have learned to respect and learn from. The book is entitled “Eric Liddell – Pure Gold.”
David wrote in his 2001 fly leaf these words: A few months ago, while eating breakfast in Southampton, England, I asked our young waitress if she recognized the song playing over the restaurant’s speakers. She said, “I think it’s the theme from ‘Chariots of Fire.’” “Have you seen the film,” I asked, “No,” she replied, “but somehow I just know that’s the song.”
Do you remember when this low-budget British film came out? It took the world by surprise. “Chariots of Fire” garnered four Academy Awards including “Best Picture.” Standing side by side classic movies like “Les Misérables,” “Sound of Music,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Ben-Hur,” “Lawrence of Arabia,” “Gone With the Wind,” “Ghandi,” and “My Fair Lady,” is this mighty classic, “Chariots of Fire.”
“Pure Gold” is the life story of Eric Liddell before and after his Olympic triumph at Paris in 1924. What shaped Liddell and forged the integrity that became the hallmark of his life? With the athletic world lying at his feet, why ever did Eric leave Scotland and spend the rest of his years following the 1924 Olympics in China as a Christian missionary? “Pure Gold” tells the story. Who was the high school sweetheart Eric married? How did Florence “Flo” MacKensie capture his heart and bring such joy to Eric as his wife?
“Pure Gold” tells the story. You ought to get the book and read it. Eric was shy and retiring by nature. He was by no means a charismatic personality. Yet he drew crowds who began calling him, “The Fastest Man on Earth.” His presence at a Scottish track meet often meant an extra 5,000 spectators beyond the normal crowd. Yet, instead of using his athletic fame for personal advantage, running became Eric Liddell’s platform to serve the Lord and others.
He preached well, but everyone who knew him said he lived better than he preached. Eric was born in 1902 in China, and he died in 1945 in China as a missionary. Born in Tientsin as the second son of missionary parents, Eric died in a Japanese internment camp at Weihsien, just a few months before the end of World War II.
This man did more than run the distance for the gold in the Paris Olympics. Eric Liddell ran the distance in life and Flo, his wife, ran with him in life’s greatest race, the Christian race. After Eric was safely in heaven, safe in the arms of Jesus, the autopsy determined the cause of his death was an inoperable tumor deep in the left side of his brain.
What was the secret of his consecrated life and the far-reaching influence of his ministry? It was absolute surrender to God’s will as revealed in Jesus Christ. His was a God-controlled life as he followed his Master and Lord with a devotion that never flagged, and with a purpose that made people see both the reality and the power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
A fellow internee at the Japanese camp spoke about him. “The most noteworthy feature in Eric’s life was the regular and rapid progress of his spiritual development. His spiritual development,” Carl Longman said, “was as phenomenal as the speed with which in a 100 yards race, after being yards behind at halfway, he would catch up and pass the winning post an easy first, leaving the other competitors standing. In the athletic world, no one knows how he did it; it remains a mystery … in his spiritual race, God had absolute control over every part of his life.”
Flo remarried six years later a widower, named Murray Hall. Though Eric’s race was over, Flo’s had just begun again. She vowed to God to run her race willingly, eagerly, and, at the end, like Eric, to throw back her head to finish in triumph and joy. As the years went by, Flo often would softly sing Eric’s favorite song to the tune of “Finlandia.” His favorite words were hers too.
“Be still, my soul: the hour is hastening on when we shall be forever with the Lord. When disappointment, grief and fear are gone, sorrow forgot, love’s purest joys restored. Be still, my soul: when change and tears are past, All safe and blessed, we shall meet at last.”
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 51-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 42 years.
