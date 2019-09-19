The Wyoming Game and Fish Department provides numerous camping opportunities across the state. On many -- though not all -- wildlife habitat management areas (WHMAs) and public access areas (PAAs) camping is available in designated campgrounds. Designated campgrounds are identified with the classic tent icon on maps at each WHMA entrance and parking area.
Camping on WHMAs and PAAs is free and on a first-come, first-served basis. The statewide camping limit is 14 days, although some areas may have less which will be stated on the information sign. After the 14-day limit is met, campers must vacate the WHMA for a minimum of 72 hours before they return. Additionally, a camp cannot be left unattended for more than 48 hours. The 72- and 48-hour regulations ensure camping opportunities are available for everyone. This keeps folks from setting up and leaving a camp in place all season long.
Most campgrounds have outhouses. Your hunting and fishing license dollars go toward maintaining outhouses across the state. As such, any vandalism to outhouses is paid for with your license dollars. Please respect outhouses and maintain them in the best possible condition; this will result in a more efficient use of your license dollars.
