A fish hatchery is one of the only places people can get an up-close view at fish in all stages of their life -- and we welcome visitors year round. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department operates 10 hatcheries and rearing stations across the state, which are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.
To plan your visit, driving directions are available at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Fish-Hatchery-Information. The locations include:
Auburn - Auburn Fish Hatchery
Boulder - Boulder Fish Rearing Station
Clark - Clark's Fork Fish Hatchery
Casper - Dan Speas Fish Hatchery
Daniel - Daniel Fish Hatchery
Dubois- Dubois Fish Hatchery
Story - Story Fish Hatchery
Ten Sleep - Ten Sleep Fish Hatchery
Lovell - Tillett Springs Fish Rearing Station
Ten Sleep - Wigwam Fish Rearing Station
Youth who visit four or more hatcheries and submit photos of themselves with the hatchery sign are eligible to complete the Hatchery Hop -- part of the Youth Fishing Challenge. Those who submit an approved application will earn a collectable certificate from Game and Fish. More details on the Youth Fishing Challenge are available at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Youth-Fish-Challenge.
Last year, nearly 36,000 people visited a Game and Fish hatchery.
Travis Trimble,
Assistant fish culture supervisor
