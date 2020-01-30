A fish hatchery is one of the only places people can get an up-close view at fish in all stages of their life -- and we welcome visitors year round. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department operates 10 hatcheries and rearing stations across the state, which are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.

To plan your visit, driving directions are available at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Fish-Hatchery-Information. The locations include:

Auburn - Auburn Fish Hatchery

Boulder - Boulder Fish Rearing Station

Clark - Clark's Fork Fish Hatchery

Casper - Dan Speas Fish Hatchery

Daniel - Daniel Fish Hatchery

Dubois- Dubois Fish Hatchery

Story - Story Fish Hatchery

Ten Sleep - Ten Sleep Fish Hatchery

Lovell - Tillett Springs Fish Rearing Station

Ten Sleep - Wigwam Fish Rearing Station

Youth who visit four or more hatcheries and submit photos of themselves with the hatchery sign are eligible to complete the Hatchery Hop -- part of the Youth Fishing Challenge. Those who submit an approved application will earn a collectable certificate from Game and Fish. More details on the Youth Fishing Challenge are available at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Youth-Fish-Challenge.

Last year, nearly 36,000 people visited a Game and Fish hatchery.

Travis Trimble,

Assistant fish culture supervisor

