American badgers are classified as furbearing animals in the state of Wyoming, so a valid furbearing animal hunting or trapping license is required to take badgers. Animals classified as furbearers in Wyoming are: badgers, beavers, bobcats, marten, mink, muskrat and weasels. Each furbearing animal species has specific season dates, limitations and other regulatory requirements for legal take. Read about taking furbearers at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Regulations/Regulation-PDFs/REGULATIONS_CH4_BROCHURE.pdf or talk with your local Game and Fish office.
Lots of people think badgers are predatory animals but they are not. A license is not required to take predatory animals and there are no season dates. Predatory animals in Wyoming are: coyotes, jackrabbits, porcupines, raccoons, red fox, stray cats, striped skunk and gray wolf located outside the Wolf Trophy Game Management Area and Seasonal Wolf Trophy Game Management Area as described in Wyoming statute. Although a license is not required to take predatory animals, other laws still apply. For more information regarding harvest of predatory animals, please contact your local Game and Fish office.
Allen Deru,
Mountain View game warden
