A Wyoming interstate game tag is a metal, self-locking tag that allows for interstate transport of game meat or other parts of game animals in certain situations. It’s typically needed when someone other than the person who harvested the animal is transporting the game meat out of Wyoming. Here are the rules that can help determine if you need a Wyoming interstate game tag:
TRANSPORTING WITHIN WYOMING
-- Within Wyoming, you can transport the carcass of a big or trophy game animal, wild turkey or sandhill crane as long as you are in possession of a properly dated, signed and detached carcass coupon from the license on which the animal was legally harvested. Transportation of other game animal parts requires possession of the license by which the animal was taken.
-- Properly licensed anglers, game bird or small game hunters may transport a daily bag or possession limit on their own license.
TRANSPORTING OUT OF STATE
-- The licensee who harvested the animal can transport a big or trophy game animal, wild turkey or sandhill crane or any part of these animals out of Wyoming with a properly dated, signed and detached carcass coupon. Otherwise, you need a Wyoming interstate game tag.
-- No more than 25 pounds of meat from any one big or trophy game animal taken by a resident may be exported from the state, and it must be properly tagged with a Wyoming interstate game tag.
-- Anyone can transport any amount of big or trophy game meat that was legally harvested by a nonresident as long as it is tagged with a Wyoming interstate game tag.
TRANSPORTING FOUND WILDLIFE PARTS
A Wyoming interstate game tag is required to transport — within or outside of Wyoming — any head or other wildlife parts found in the field, like in cases of winter kill or roadkill. This excludes shed antlers. Please contact a game warden or regional office before transporting a head or wildlife parts to obtain a Wyoming interstate game tag.
A Wyoming interstate game tag costs $8 and may be obtained from game wardens or a Game and Fish office. For full laws and regulations, refer to Wyoming state statute 23-3-106 and the antelope, deer and elk hunting regulations brochure or the upland game, small game, migratory game bird and wild turkey hunting regulations brochure under shipping game animal and game birds out of state.
Todd Graham,
Green River Region wildlife supervisor
