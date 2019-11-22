Cheatgrass is considered a winter annual grass, meaning this species generally germinates from seed in late summer/early fall, with some germination in the early spring. In the fall, cheatgrass will grow rapidly until colder temperatures slow above ground growth of the seedlings. However, winter frost does not kill these cheatgrass seedlings or cause them to become dormant; rather, their root systems continue to develop throughout the winter. Then, in the early spring, cheatgrass seedlings take full advantage of available water and nutrients while native perennial grasses are still dormant. These seedlings resume growth in the spring, produce many, many seeds, and die in the summer.
Hence, cheatgrass is able to “cheat” in the spring, outcompeting native perennial grasses and spreading quickly, especially in places that have recently burned or ground that is often disturbed like a roadside.
The spread of cheatgrass throughout the West is a problem for wildlife because it outcompetes native plant communities and eventually takes over, reducing wildlife’s preferred forage and habitat. However, because cheatgrass emerges in the fall, natural resource managers have a window for aerial herbicide treatment when most native plants are dormant. As such, we are able to treat large areas with very little long-term impacts to native plants in an effort to maintain our native plant communities and wildlife habitats.
Katie Cheesbrough,
Saratoga terrestrial habitat biologist
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.