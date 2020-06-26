There are a few factors that determine if you will need an aquatic invasive species decal on your watercraft before launching in Wyoming or motoring into Wyoming via an interstate water. Luckily, it’s easy to figure out.
You need a decal if any of these are true:
Your boat is motorized
Your boat is hard sided (i.e. not inflatable)
Your boat is inflatable over 10 feet in length
You do not need a decal if any of these are true:
You have a paddleboard, regardless of length,
You have a non-motorized, inflatable watercraft under 10 feet
You have anything that is considered a water sports toy
The AIS decal can be purchased at most locations that sell Wyoming fishing licenses as well as online at the Wyoming Game and Fish website. Decals are valid one calendar year or can be combined with your Wyoming resident boat registration for one or three years.
Jessica Warner,
Evanston AIS coordinator
