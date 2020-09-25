One of the biggest challenges facing today’s hunters is locating a quality place to hunt. Even in Wyoming where public lands are relatively abundant, some hunt areas are predominantly private land or hunting licenses are only valid on privately-owned land. However, the days of knocking on a ranch house door the morning, or week, of a hunt to ask for permission are becoming a thing of the past. In an era of increasing demand for limited private land access coupled with the fast-paced nature of the agriculture industry, the landowner oftentimes cannot meet with hunters to make arrangements for hunting access.
Hunters are encouraged to research their hunt area and contact landowners well in advance of applying for a license and the hunting season. Many technologies on the market today provide land ownership information which should serve as a good starting point for identifying contact information. Call — or better yet — write the landowner, be respectful and offer to help out in return for hunting access on their land. Continue to build a relationship with the landowner and show your gratitude after each hunt; perhaps bring them a gift to show your appreciation and don’t forget to give them your carcass coupon when you harvest an animal.
With those points in mind, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department does provide contact information for certain landowners seeking hunters to help control wildlife populations on their property through the Hunter/Landowner Assistance Program. This list is continuously updated and changes annually, so check back throughout the year leading up to your hunt. These landowners are not under contract with the department, and they may have specific requirements or restrictions associated with the number of hunters allowed, the species or sex of animals to be hunted and they may charge a trespass fee. This program is designed to be mutually beneficial to both the hunter and the landowner by improving wildlife management and increasing hunter harvest. The department does not keep a comprehensive list of landowners for individual hunt areas.
Game and Fish also partners with landowners for access through Access Yes for walk-in hunting and hunter management areas.
Good luck this year, and remember to respect the wildlife, the land and the landowner as you go afield.
John Pokallus,
Casper Regional Access coordinator
