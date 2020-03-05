Teachers, if you're looking for a good field trip opportunity, the Wyoming Outdoor Expo is registering classes of all grades now. The expo is a free event hosted at the Casper Events Center and is open to pre-registered school groups on Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8. All classes planning to attend must register by April 1 so that we can create a customized rotation schedule based on teacher preferences. Register now online. Travel grants are available.
Your students can try activities like:
-- Canoeing
-- Shooting archery
-- Learning about fish hatcheries
-- Seeing live raptors, reptiles and amphibians
-- Learning about wildlife and habitat management
-- Dissecting a fish
-- Solving a wildlife crime mystery
-- Learning about outdoor safety
-- Orienteering with a map and compass
-- Learning about birds and bird watching
-- How to use binoculars
-- Touching native mussels
See what expo is like for students by watching https://youtu.be/lr0nrDLcxOg, a video from a prior event.
Ashley Leonard,
Conservation education coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.