The Wyoming Game and Fish Department stocks over 5 million fish annually in over 450 waters statewide. The information about fish stocking is easily accessible online and allows for anglers to keep up to date on where fish have been recently stocked throughout Wyoming.
These reports are updated on a monthly basis and include information regarding when/where the fish were stocked, the species, average size of fish and which hatchery the fish came from. This is a great resource for planning your next Wyoming fishing adventure.
To check out these past stocking reports visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Fish-Stocking.
Erik Waring,
Statewide response specialist
