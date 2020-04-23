At Game and Fish, we love to hire people who are passionate about their work and the conservation field, no matter what position you strive to hold. We have jobs ranging from engineers and biologists to game wardens and IT programmers. Game and Fish uses the State of Wyoming recruiting system for interested candidates to apply for vacant positions.
We are currently under a state-mandated hiring freeze but will seek approval to hire for positions deemed mission-critical. Typically, we have over 100 seasonal openings each year in addition to our regular vacancies. All of our current job postings are listed online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wyoming.
You can search for specific openings using the search bar or by using the filter option on the right-hand side; our department is 040 - Game and Fish. You’ll need to create an account and profile to apply for open positions.
To view additional details on any of our positions as well as benefits, visit the Game and Fish Career webpage at wgfapps.wyo.gov/gameandfishjobs/default.aspx.
Laura Curtis,
Human resources coordinator
