Individuals who are diving or snorkeling signal boats that they are in the water by using flags that float on the water's surface or displayed on a watercraft. Watch for a small flag that is blue and white or a red flag with a diagonal white stripe. These are known as diver-down flags. When you see one of these flags, it means people are underwater, so avoiding the area is important and required for their safety.
When anyone is operating a motorized watercraft, the operator must stay clear of any diver down flag by at least 100 feet; it is the law. We are seeing an increase in spearfishing and snorkeling in lakes and reservoirs all across Wyoming, so be aware of this activity. Give divers and snorkelers a large area when operating your motorized watercraft this summer to help maintain their safety. Read the watercraft regulations online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/regulations#Boating before heading out.
Have a safe and wonderful boating season.
Rod Lebert,
Douglas game warden
