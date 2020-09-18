The Wyoming Game and Fish Department works to control noxious weeds in different ways. The most common method we use on Game and Fish managed lands, like on our wildlife habitat management areas, is applying herbicides. In most cases, herbicides are the fastest and most effective method of control.
Game and Fish also hires contractors to apply herbicides on department-managed lands using everything from big agriculture sprayers to all-terrain vehicles to horses. Game and Fish also applies herbicide treatments ourselves with ATVs and tractors.
We will sometimes use mechanical treatments, digging or mowing to control noxious weeds, but those methods can only be used on certain plants, and it is very labor intensive. Biological control, meaning the use of natural predators like bugs or grazers, can be used sometimes on certain plant species. Biological control can be a slow but affordable way of treating noxious weeds.
Remember that you can help prevent the spread of noxious weeds. Remove plants, animals and mud from boots, gear, pets and vehicles. Clean your gear before entering and leaving the wildlife habitat management area. Stay on designated roads and trails. Use certified weed free hay.
Miles Proctor,
Lander Region habitat and access biologist
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.