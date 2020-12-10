Fish are aged the same way as trees – by counting growth rings called annuli on bony structures. The more rings, the older the fish.

Large mouth bass scale.png

Fewer rings, marked by yellow dots, are on display on this large mouth bass scale.

Scales, spines and ear bones - known as otoliths - are the most common body structures Wyoming biologists use to age fish.

Sauger spine annuli.jpg

The yellow dots mark the rings found on the sauger spine annuli.

Scales can be placed directly under a microscope or in a projector to count annuli, whereas cross-sections must be cut out of spines and otoliths with a saw. Otoliths are the most accurate ageing structure because the annuli are clearer and easier to count than those on scales and spines. However, a disadvantage of obtaining otoliths is that fish must be killed, whereas obtaining spines and scales is nonlethal.

Walleye otolith.jpg

Yellow dots mark the rings on a walleye otolith.

Paul Gerrity

Lander fisheries biologist

Paul Gerrity.jpg

Paul Gerrity,

Lander fisheries biologist

