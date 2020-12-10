Fish are aged the same way as trees – by counting growth rings called annuli on bony structures. The more rings, the older the fish.
Scales, spines and ear bones - known as otoliths - are the most common body structures Wyoming biologists use to age fish.
Scales can be placed directly under a microscope or in a projector to count annuli, whereas cross-sections must be cut out of spines and otoliths with a saw. Otoliths are the most accurate ageing structure because the annuli are clearer and easier to count than those on scales and spines. However, a disadvantage of obtaining otoliths is that fish must be killed, whereas obtaining spines and scales is nonlethal.
Paul Gerrity
Lander fisheries biologist
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.