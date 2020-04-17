The purpose of owning land designated as wildlife habitat management areas is to provide winter range habitat and forage for wildlife. Irrigation is one of the essential techniques to help grow the food and dense nesting cover for wildlife like game birds, wintering deer and elk and migrating waterfowl needs.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department uses multiple irrigation types across 5,000 acres of Game and Fish lands including, gated pipe, traditional ditch and dam methods as well as several automated pivots. No matter the method, irrigation is good for wildlife.
Mac Foos,
Casper habitat and access biologist
