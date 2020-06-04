Damaged roads on Wyoming Game and Fish Commission lands are repaired as soon as possible. Weather conditions, funding and equipment availability are key components on repair times. Many roads have contracts with contractors to maintain them once per year. If a road is not on a contract or damaged after it was bladed, then Game and Fish will maintain it ourselves.
Please know, wet and muddy roads need time to dry out before repairs. Depending on the severity of the damage, Game and Fish equipment will be used for repairs or equipment will be rented.
The public can help reduce resource damage by avoiding muddy roads whenever possible. Off-road travel is prohibited and can lead to costly repairs and road closures.
Craig Swanson,
Cody regional habitat and access biologist
