The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants to give families easy plans for getting outdoors more often -- maybe learning a new skill or discovering a different way to have fun. That’s why through the Inspire a Kid initiative we launched a monthly email with tips and ideas delivered regularly to your inbox. Subscribers will have easy access to suggested activities, recipes for wild fish and game, the quarterly Wild Times Magazine for kids and more by signing up at wgfd.wyo.gov/email-sign-up.
If you miss an e-mail, activities are always posted on wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Inspire-a-Kid, and you can read any months you may have missed.
I hope this year you explore outside and try new activities to take part in nature and conservation.
Ashley Leonard,
Conservation education coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.