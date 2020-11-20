Too much sediment in the irrigation systems can disrupt the water flow on wildlife habitat management areas (WHMAs). In the spring, water flowing from upstream is full of sediment. Every few years, on a rotation basis, Game and Fish uses excavators to remove silt in irrigation canals and ditches on WHMAs. Controlling sediment ultimately benefits Wyoming’s wildlife and fish.
Game and Fish needs to keep irrigation water flowing and too much sediment could plug up ditches, create infrastructure failures or cause flooding. Irrigated water is used on WHMAs to grow hay for elk feedgrounds and food plots for forage on crucial wildlife winter range. Irrigation helps fish and waterfowl, too. Several WHMAs across the state provide fishing and hunting opportunities for the public. By effectively removing sediment, fish and waterfowl will sustain a higher use; ultimately benefiting angler and hunter success.
Kade Clark,
Habitat Access statewide coordinator
