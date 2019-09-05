Deer, elk and moose hunters in Wyoming need to make a plan for transporting and disposing of processed carcasses this season. Due to the state’s chronic wasting disease (CWD) positive status, regulations are in place to limit the spread within Wyoming and to other states.
Wyoming’s regulations require deer, elk and moose hunters transport only the following items within Wyoming:
-- Whole carcasses can be transported to a camp, private residence for processing, a taxidermist, a processor or a CWD sample collection site in Wyoming provided the head and all portions of the spinal column remain at the site of kill or such parts are disposed in any approved landfill or approved incinerator in Wyoming. A listing of landfills that will accept waste from processed game animals and whole carcasses is available on the Game and Fish website.
-- Cut and wrapped meat
-- Edible portions with no portion of the spinal column or head attached
-- Cleaned hide without the head attached
-- Skull, skull plate or antlers that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue
-- Teeth
-- Finished taxidermy mounts
Whole deer, elk and moose carcasses cannot be transported out of Wyoming. The only parts approved to leave the state are edible portions with no part of the spinal column or head; cleaned hide without the head; skull, skull plate or antlers that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue; teeth; or finished taxidermy mounts. All hunters need to check with their home states for the rules about importing deer, elk or moose from Wyoming.
More information about CWD and our efforts to manage the disease are available online at wgfd.wyo.gov/Wildlife-in-Wyoming/More-Wildlife/Wildlife-Disease/CWD-in-Wyoming-Wildlife. Thank you, hunters, for your help.
