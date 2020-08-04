As proof of your hunter education certification, hunters are required to carry their actual hunter education certificate, a legible copy or a screenshot of the certificate while afield. You can’t legally hunt without it! The Wyoming Game and Fish Department requires this physical proof because game wardens may not have the ability to search in a database or call to verify a hunter education certificate in a remote location. The Wyoming Game and Fish accepts hunter education certificates from all states.
If you are a Wyoming resident who took hunter education in Wyoming, your hunter safety number may be printed on your license. If it is, that also stands as proof. For those who took a class in Wyoming, you can also print copies of your hunter certification on the Hunter Education website.
If you do not have your hunter education certificate, you can earn one by taking a Wyoming hunter education course. You can view the current hunter education course listings. If you are not able to take a hunter education class, but you would still like to go hunting this fall you may be able to apply for the free hunter mentor program which acts as a temporary exemption to a hunter education certificate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.