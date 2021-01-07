A general elk license is a full-priced license valid in any hunt area where licenses are not limited. Roughly 50% of elk areas in Wyoming are general. It’s one way wildlife managers can reach harvest objectives and offer good opportunities for hunters. The main benefit of a general elk license is the flexibility it offers.
General licenses are unlimited for residents, meaning any qualifying resident can buy one over the counter. However, they are limited in number for nonresidents so those hunters must apply for one in a draw. General areas afford hunters a lot of options in terms of season dates and geographic region of the state.
To find out which areas are open for general license, use the Hunt Planner at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Hunting/Hunt-Planner. Season dates typically remain similar from year to year. However, hunters should check the final hunt season regulations in early May for any last-minute changes.
While there is plenty of flexibility a general license, hunters are restricted to season dates, species, sex, age, class and harvest limitations in effect for each hunt area. You can see those restrictions in the “limitations” column of the regulations at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/regulations#Big-Game.
Doug Brimeyer and Tammie Michael,
Deputy chief of wildlife and license section
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.