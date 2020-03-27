An agricultural drain is a structure the Wyoming Game and Fish Department uses to control water levels in wetlands, irrigation ditches, ponds and lakes. Agricultural drains are beneficial for water control and water conservation management. They improve water quality and wildlife habitat on Wyoming Game and Fish Commission owned lands as well as utilize plants for land restoration, reduce erosion and minimize flooding.
The agriculture drains Game and Fish uses for different adjustments of water levels have two tracks on either side with multiple boards. Agriculture drains can come in various heights and sizes. The water enters through a pipe at the bottom of the agricultural drain and then spills over the adjustment boards to the other side into the ditch. The adjustment boards can then be raised or lowered depending on desired water height and water flow.
Rick Harmelink,
Lander regional habitat access biologist
