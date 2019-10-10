Wyoming Wildlife is excited to announce that it is now hosting two separate photo contests annually. With two photo contests, photographers have double the opportunity to submit their work to be featured in Wyoming Wildlife. We are currently accepting submissions for our Wyoming Wildlife photo issue contest. All entries are due by midnight on Nov. 25, 2019.
You do not need to be a professional photographer to submit to the photo contests. Judges will consider all submissions as long as the photos meet our size requirements. A panel of judges will select an overall grand prize winner for the contest as well as first, second, third and honorable mention recognition for wildlife, scenic, recreation and flora categories.
The second photo contest opens spring of 2020. Winning photos from the spring contest will be featured in the Wyoming Wildlife 2021 calendar, which is published as the magazine’s November issue.
Please visit wgfd.wyo.gov/About-Us/Wyoming-Wildlife/Photo-Contest-Entry to submit photos and to find more information on the rules and requirements to enter. We look forward to all of your entries!
