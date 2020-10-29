Commemorating a big game harvest takes many forms these days. Traditional mounts and tanned hides remain popular, and some even save their bullet casings or arrow tips from the kill. But for many hunters — especially youth — sharing photos on social media for others to see marks the moment. For hunters posting photos online, hunting ethics still apply. Hunters should consider sharing only the best shots.
Game and Fish recommends the following considerations when sharing your hunt through photos.
-- Display the animal in a respectful way. Put the tongue in the mouth. Clean and wipe the blood from yourself and the animal. Cover up any wounds from the shot or field dressing with grass or branches. Place the animal so it’s upright and hold up the head.
-- Show the animal in its natural habitat. Don’t post photos of the animal in a truck bed or on the tailgate.
-- Write a respectful caption. Tell your full story. Did you use it for food? Did you try a new recipe? What did you think about or learn?
-- Post other photos from your trip. Show the work you put in to find the animal. Where did you hunt? What did you do or see?
-- Think about the composition of the photo. Is the lighting good? Does the background contrast with you and the animal so you both stand out? Take multiple photos from a variety of angles and distances.
How hunting is represented is important to hunters and our way of life. We are responsible for showing people and would-be new participants why hunting is important — for conservation, for food and tradition.
Kathryn Boswell,
Hunter and angler participation coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.