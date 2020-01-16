The Wyoming conservation stamp is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase. If you buy a stamp before your previous one expires, the stamp is valid 12 months from the previous conservation stamp expiration date. Other 12-month licenses include fishing, game bird, small game and furbearer/trapping licenses.
The 12-month license is a change from previous years when many stamps and licenses expired annually on Dec. 31. With a 12-month license, you get a whole year to enjoy recreation and wildlife no matter when you buy your license.
The expiration dates are printed on the licenses to easily keep track of when you need to purchase your next one.
Tammie Michael,
Game and Fish License Section
