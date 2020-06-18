If you are unsuccessful with any of your Wyoming hunting applications, you will see a refund on the credit card you used to apply for licenses. Refunds typically appear on your credit card account within seven to 10 days business days of when the draw results are posted. Refunds are for license fees only -- not application fees or credit card processing fees.
If for some reason we can’t apply the refund to your credit card, such as in cases where the credit card was pre-paid, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will mail you a check. That takes two weeks to arrive.
The Game and Fish licensing department is available to help with any application or refund questions you have -- just give us a call at 307-777-4600.
Adrienne Andriello
License draw coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.