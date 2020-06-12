In a typical year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department stocks close to 1.5 million cool and warm water fish throughout the state. Game and Fish stocks the following cool and warm water species: black crappie, bluegill, channel catfish, green sunfish hybrids, largemouth bass, sauger, tiger muskie, walleye and white crappie.
Game and Fish swaps our own cold-water fish and eggs, primarily trout, with other states for cool and warm-water species. These are called “fish trades” The out of state facilities we trade with must pass extensive fish health and aquatic invasive species testing annually. Currently, the following states provide cool and warm water species to the department:
— Arkansas: Black crappie, channel catfish and white crappie
— Colorado: Largemouth bass
— Nebraska: Sauger, tiger muskie
— North Dakota: Largemouth bass and walleye
— Oklahoma: Bluegill and green sunfish hybrids
