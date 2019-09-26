The landowner coupon program was created by the Wyoming Legislature to partially compensate landowners for forage deer, elk and pronghorn eat on their property. Wyoming landowners receive $16 from Game and Fish for each deer, elk or pronghorn animal harvested on their property, so it is important that hunters turn in these coupons if hunting on private land.
Hunters will find a landowner coupon attached to most deer, elk and antelope licenses. If you received your license in the mail through our license draw system, the landowner coupon is the upper-right portion of your license. For over-the-counter resident licenses, like a general deer or general elk, one of the license panels below your personal information will be designated as the “Landowner Coupon.”
If you harvest an animal on private property, there are three ways to turn in the landowner coupon, but make sure you sign and date
1. Give the landowner coupon directly to the landowner – this can be done in person or by mail (landowner addresses can be found in the Ranch Rules for hunter management areas).
2. Give the landowner coupon to a Game and Fish employee in the field, regional office or local game warden station – make sure to write the landowner’s name somewhere on the coupon.
3. For walk-in hunting areas or hunter management areas, deposit the landowner coupon in a designated landowner coupon box near the area’s property boundaries.
Submit your landowner coupon as soon as possible -- preferably the same day you harvest the animal -- as landowners have a deadline to submit them to Game and Fish for payment.
Also, keep in mind that lands enrolled in our Access Yes program are private property, so turn your landowner coupon when you harvest an animal on a walk-in or hunter management area.
Regardless of whether it is public or private, be respectful to the land and landowner, and show proper hunting ethics by turning in your landowner coupons.
