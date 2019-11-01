What questions do you never ask? What thoughts aren’t allowed into your head? What ideas are off-limits?
I believe we all have questions we don’t ask because, whether we realize it or not, we are afraid — either of the question, the answer, or both.
I’ve personally been confronted with this reality on several different levels recently, but one thing that especially brought it to my attention was the film “Documented.” Last weekend, Jose Antonio Vargas was scheduled to come to Rock Springs but unfortunately couldn’t make it. However, the Broadway Theater still went through with its plan of screening his documentary, “Documented,” and hosting a panel discussion. I had the privilege of covering these events for the newspaper, which included a phone interview with Jose and attendance at the screening.
From the moment I learned who Jose was, questions came up. Jose is an undocumented immigrant who works for immigrants rights. The first questions in my mind were the obvious ones — “How is he still undocumented? How it that allowed? Isn’t he afraid?” I knew others would respond more harshly — “He’s illegal? Get him out of here!” All these reactions are nothing new to Jose. He faces them constantly. His documentary answered several of these questions (yes, he is still undocumented; yes, he realizes the risks; but no, there isn’t a simple way for him to “get legal” — that’s the point), and it showed how Jose responds to some of the backlash he faces.
In one scene, Jose was interviewing an individual about the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act before it had passed. A man sitting nearby overheard them and chimed in with his rather explicit opinion that illegal immigrants should be deported, making several vulgar blanket statements. Jose listened politely, then began to explain that he himself is undocumented. He shared his story, gently confronting this man with what his expressed opinions actually look like in real life. The man began to back down, trying to clarify some of his earlier statements, but in general he seemed at a loss for words. Suddenly he seemed to realize that the abstract group he’d just insulted was actually embodied in the person sitting across from him. The revelation seemed to blow his mind a little bit.
Immigration has become a loaded political issue, and as with any political issues, people tend to cling to the ideologies and slogans of the group they side with. This has led many people to jump on the bandwagon of thinking that all illegal immigrants are simply criminals and should be deported. And that tends to be it — no asking who they are, where they’re from, why they’re here, how they got here. Just “if this, then that” — “If they’re undocumented, then deport them.” They don’t ask more questions — perhaps because, even without realizing it, they’re afraid of knowing more. Knowing more might make things more complicated. Once they know someone’s story, they might start seeing that person as a human being instead of a statistic or a political talking point, and that might challenge what they previously thought.
And that’s Jose’s whole point — when you hear someone’s story, when you see people instead of numbers or ideas, you start to see that it’s all much more complicated. And you may have to change how you think about things. And that is scary.
It’s terrifying to have things you’ve always believed suddenly called into question. We find security in seeing things a certain way, and we don’t want to lose that. We also don’t like the idea that maybe we’re wrong. And even if we start to suspect there could be more to an issue than we’ve previously understood, the thought of taking the time and energy to explore that issue can be overwhelmingly daunting, so it may seem easier to not bother.
Sometimes people don’t even realize the issue stopping them is fear. They may rebrand that fear and convince themselves that those questions they’re afraid of are really just ridiculous notions coming from “the others” that they don’t agree with, dangerous concepts from people who are brainwashed, taboo ideas that shouldn’t even be considered.
So, for so many reasons, we don’t ask those questions — the ones that challenge our beliefs, that go against the groups we belong to, that may mean we need to change.
But we should ask them. We need to ask them. Because we can’t let fear stop us from seeking truth.
We need to ask hard questions and be willing to put time and effort into finding answers. Many times when we do, we’ll realize that the issues we’re exploring are more complicated than we initially realized, that there are more perspectives and angles to be considered. We might even realize that we no longer agree with positions we used to hold — and while that is hard, it is part of changing and growing, which is part of living. Other times, it will lead us to realize that we do still agree with the same ideas, but now have a clearer understanding of why, so we can better defend those ideas in the future.
True belief doesn’t come from blindly accepting concepts you’ve only ever been spoon-fed. It comes from wrestling with and fighting for what you understand to line up with reality. This concept applies to all areas of life — not just politics, but also faith, ideologies, social groups, relationships, and even personal examination. It is a hard process that never really ends. But it is worth it.
So learn to ask yourself questions that you’re afraid of. If it shakes you up, changes your perspective, blows your mind, rocks your world — good. You probably needed it. And you’ll be stronger for it. You’ll learn to embrace the new conclusions you come to, and you’ll have a deeper appreciation and love for what you believe.
Hannah Romero is the circulation assistant at the Rocket Miner. She can be contacted at hromero@rocketminer.com.
