Beginning for the 2020 application season, nonresident elk hunters and anyone who is interested in bison hunting should note two major deadline changes meant to give applicants more information before the draw.
The nonresident elk application deadline still opens Jan. 2 — the first business day of the New Year — and closes Jan. 31. However, nonresident elk applicants will have until May 8 to modify or withdraw their applications. Draw results will post the third week in May.
With the change, nonresident hunters can withdraw or modify license applications once the season information is finalized in April by the Game and Fish Commission.
Bison applicants also have a new deadline. The opening application date for resident and nonresident bison hunters is March 2, and the new deadline to submit applications is March 31. Draw results will post as usual in early May, alongside moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat results.
Bison licenses, and who is eligible to apply, depend heavily on what occurred the prior season.
Deadlines for the 2020 season are posted to the Game and Fish hunt planner at the beginning of December with more information to follow on tentative seasons for all species throughout the spring. Hunters with questions about licenses or applications can call 307-777-4600 for help with planning.
Jennifer Doering,
License section manager
