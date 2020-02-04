How do different people look at the same situation and draw such different conclusions?
As I follow the impeachment trial, I look at the other side and wonder how they can possibly draw the conclusions they do. I see it as a cut and dry slam dunk in my opinion, and the other side is just as confident in their views.
We are so polarized as a nation, more so than I have ever seen in my almost 57 years. Everyone seems to have dug in and refuses to budge on their views. They seem to not allow themselves to be open minded to other opinions.
Everyone has their own opinion, and I respect that. But people are so nasty, on both sides, when expressing their opinions.
Isn’t there anyway we can have civil debates without resorting to nasty responses, and even worse, violence?
I try to be respectful of other people and their views. I try to express my opinions as eloquently and civilly as I can, but sometimes, even I find myself becoming nasty after I have been attacked for my views.
As a people, how can we stop this distructive behavior? It is not accomplishing anything. I am afraid after this impeachment trial concludes and the election heats up, it will only get worse.
Democrats and Republicans have always had different views, but in the past they have been able to work together.
My family has always been political. When we get together or talk on the phone, the subject will almost always turn to the politics of the day. I have had a number of family members hold political office. My family, as I am sure in other families as well, is divided. It really surprises me to find how many of my family members have changed their political affiliation. I have spent more than a few hours debating with them, and it hurts. However, we usually end telling each other “I love you,” but none of us has changed the other’s minds.
Where do we begin to heal, both as a people and as a country?
The United States is supposed to be the leader of the free world, and command the respect of other countries. Now, we are no longer looked at with respect. We are looked at as a bunch of children in a schoolyard brawl without oversight by a principal or a teacher to break it up. Will we ever be that great country again that other countries looked up to?
We all have different opinions, but we need to find a way to come together, or we will wind up losing our family members, friends, our country, and even ourselves.
Connie Wilcox-Timar is a lifestyles and community news reporter. She can be reached at lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
