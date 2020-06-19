“To a child, love is spelled T-I-M-E.” – Zig Ziglar
About 30 years ago I had to get up at 3 a.m. because I needed to drive to a distant location to take some depositions. It was around 3:45 a.m. when I stepped out into the frigid night air. As I was opening my car door I heard my neighbor’s garage door open. My neighbor, named Tony, then carefully backed out his car.
Tony was a wholesale shoe salesman who regularly traveled throughout the country to various retail outlets. He was accustomed to such early morning excursions. As I watched Tony drive away and disappear into the darkness, I reflected upon the many challenges that fathers routinely confront as they strive to provide for the physical and psychological needs of their families.
At that time, Tony was the father of two boys and a girl. I was the father of two girls and three boys. Tony and I both knew that it was not easy being a good father. We also knew, however, that our families were well worth the time and effort.
My father, by and through his words and example, taught me a whole lot about how to be a good father. When I was young, my dad worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in Green River. He worked Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight. He was also a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which required even more of his precious time.
Monday became my favorite day of the week because Dad always reserved a good portion of the day just for me. We read stories, built model airplanes and ships, climbed hills, played catch, went fishing, captured lizards, set off fireworks, shot .22s, played basketball and regularly frequented the local Tastee-Freez for some soft serve ice cream cones.
At that time I did not particularly appreciate all that Dad had to do to make enough money to provide for all of my needs and many of my wants. I did however, greatly appreciate the time we spent together. I also learned to appreciate how much Dad did to make me feel like an important part of his life.
I think I was in first grade when a friend showed me a toy boat that his father had carved for him. When I told Dad about the boat he decided to carve a toy canoe for me. I so cherish the time, skill and energy that Dad sacrificed to create my choice, one-of-a-kind canoe. I still have the canoe and it is a treasured heirloom that someday I will pass on to one of my grandchildren.
When I was a bit older, I wanted Dad to build me a treehouse. The only problem was that we did not have any trees in our yard. Not a problem for Dad. He had a master’s degree in civil engineering so he professionally designed and built me a treehouse that was securely founded upon four large pillars. I had no shortage of friends after the “tree” house was completed.
Since the birth of my first child, I have done my best to try to remember and apply the many wonderful lessons that Dad taught me about fatherhood.
I received an incredible gift this past Christmas that let me know that I did at least a few things right as a father. My daughter-in-law, named McKenna, made me a quilt. Some of the quilt squares contain images from old family photographs and some of the quilt squares are hand-written messages to me from each of my seven children. Thank you for the priceless gift, McKenna.
As I tenderly read through my children’s messages it struck me that of all the gifts that I had given to them the gift that they valued most was my time. My children also let me know that they did not take for granted the sacrifices that I made to provide for their economic needs.
To every father within reach of my words I say, keep up the good fight! Your children are worth the effort. Happy Father’s Day.
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is: jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.
