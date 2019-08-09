Today I noticed some boxes of peaches from Palisades Produce in Colorado. A big sign on the box read, “Life Is Beautiful. Eat A Peach.” Rarely do we see the bright side of life. The weather report doesn’t tell us it is partly sunny. No, the report tells us it is partly cloudy.
Not long ago, I opened an old New Testament and Psalms that was given as a present to my Grandmother Hildur Carlson on Sept. 3, 1960. I have had this heritage Bible for years, since 1974 when Grandma went Home to Jesus.
I flipped through the pages of it. Immediately, two little decorative crosses popped out on the carpet. The first one is a decorative cross put out by Hallmark with what appear to be Lily of the Valley flowers and a quote from John 11: 25 that says, “I am the resurrection and the life.” The back of this little cross was signed, “Just a reminder of the joy of Christ’s resurrection. Grace Weslund.”
The other cross is a Christmas decorated cross with green holly and red holly berries on the front with the words, “Glory to God in the highest.” Luke 2: 14. This smaller Gibson cross, made in U.S.A. is signed, “From Edythe Oman.”
Also coming out of the pages was a Moody Bible Reading Calendar from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. It appears to have been well used. At the top of the day by day calendar are the words, “Never miss a day. Be willing to obey every teaching you find; it is God speaking to you.” At the bottom of the calendar are “Brief Rules for Bible Study: 1. Read it through (Get something definite). 2. Pray it in (Apply it). 3. Write it down (Mark your Bible). 4. Work it out (In Daily Life). 5. Pass it on (tell others). Also flying out as I flipped the pages was a date that said, 1951.
Then out flipped a red ribbon with these words, “A Tribute to Mother,” with big words --BLESSED. Then the ribbon gives verses from the Bible in Proverbs 31: 10-12, 27, 28. I was getting a bit of a picture of my Grandma Hildur that told me, that for her, “Life Is Beautiful. Read the Bible.”
Then to add to my discoveries in the large-print New Testament and Psalms, out came a 5-cent Coupon for Dial Soap, when you buy two bars, any size, any color of Dial Soap. Then the coupon reads, “Mr. Dealer, send this coupon to Dial Soap, P. O. Box 182, Clinton, Iowa. We will pay you 5 cents plus 2 cents handling, providing coupon is redeemed only on Dial Soap. Any other redemption constitutes fraud.” On the face of the coupon, it looks like a child wrote the word “JESUS.”
My Dad was serving his final church before he died in the city of Clinton, Iowa, and my Dad gave this Bible to his Mom, but my Mom, Verma Carlson wrote the words in 1960, three years before our family moved from Big Branch, near Hindman, Kentucky to Clinton, Iowa. Flipping through the Bible, I found Grandma marked an X beside all the verses she loved, and there are plenty of X’s.
Then on the fly leaf in the back of the Bible, my Mother wrote about Hildur with these words in her distinct handwriting style. “Hildur Carlson, born 1887 October 29th in Bjarke, Sweden, (Smoland). Came to America 1903. Bristow, Nebraska. Saved (became a born-again Christian) at the New Years Wake in 1903. Her testimony is and has been “The Lord is all the world to me — Praise the Lord!” Married at Gothenburg to Gustaf Albin Carlson 1908. (My husband, Harold Nathaniel Carlsona, Hildur’s eldest child was born on November 7, 1910.)”
I ask you, “Have you recently opened your family Bible and searched for evidence of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ in the one whose Bible you are now reading?” I suspect you may find evidence of your heritage and the faith of your father or mother, or your grandparents.
In our day, when we see so often, our flag flying at half-staff, and our nation mourning once again the loss of precious lives, it shows us that many family members have forgotten the faith of their parents and grandparents.
Yesterday, in our neighborhood, I followed the blood trail of a buck deer that someone shot with a silenced air gun or an arrow. Poaching is so wrong — and so pitifully unsportsmanlike. To see the blood trail going down the hill and pooling up here and there as the deer faltered, let me know — we need to go back, back to the Bible that some of us may never be reading at all. We need to get back to the heritage our country was founded upon. My take today is, “Life is beautiful — Put your faith in Jesus today!”
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 51-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 42 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.