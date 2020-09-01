Losing public figures —including celebrities, entertainers, and artists —is always hard, especially for those who have felt impacted by the work they did. I’ve been saddened by the deaths of many artists, especially actors I particularly liked.
But Chadwick Boseman’s recent death has seemed to be especially painful for so many people.
I was in the kitchen last Friday night when my roommate/best friend’s mom called her. I didn’t think much of it until I saw Marissa’s face change, suddenly looking confused and concerned, and I heard her say “I didn’t even know he had cancer.” She turned to me and explained: “My mom says the guy who played the Black Panther died.”
I can’t remember exactly what I said —something along the lines of “No way! Chadwick Boseman? Are you sure? There’s no way.”
A quick Google search confirmed the surprising news —“Chadwick Boseman, ‘Black Panther’ star, dies at 43.” I almost started crying, but was too stunned. (I have cried since, and am struggling now. And even though I’m an emotional person, I rarely cry over celebrity deaths, let alone multiple times.)
In the days since then, I’ve seen constant outpourings of shock, grief, and love for Chadwick all over my social media —from my own friends, from groups and organizations, and from so many other celebrities, particularly those who knew and worked with him.
Letitia Wright, Chadwick’s on-screen sister, seemed to sum up everyone’s feelings when she tweeted: “this hurts. really hurts.”
I think there are several reasons this loss has been especially devastating for so many people.
Most obviously, Chadwick was so young, and almost no one was aware that he had cancer, so his death was unexpected on top of being a heartbreaking tragedy. When we all learned of his death, we learned that he had been fighting colon cancer for four years, and continuing to work during and between surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy. While the shock of not knowing this made his death even more upsetting, I absolutely respect Chadwick’s right to keep his cancer secret, and I am mostly astounded at his ability to stay so strong and accomplish so much while going through something so difficult. But to lose someone so young with so much potential certainly feels like a loss that came far too soon.
In addition to the shock of his death, there is the loss of Chadwick Boseman himself, who was not only an incredibly talented actor but also an awesome human being. As a Marvel fan, the main role I’m familiar with is Chadwick’s most famous —as King T’Challa, the Black Panther, in several Marvel films. I have seen him in other roles as well, but not as many as I would like —I plan to watch the ones I’ve missed, and will always regret that none of us will get to see more. But in any role, you can see how Chadwick embodied the characters he played, how much he devoted himself to the story, the power and nuance that he gave his characters. He commanded the screen and was a joy to watch.
Apart from his skill as an actor and artist, Chadwick was clearly an incredible person. The statements shared by his friends and colleagues show how much he was respected, admired, and loved. They describe his kindness, generosity, warmth, humility, and strength. Pictures have been shared of Chadwick visiting children with cancer in a hospital —which we now know he did while battling cancer himself.
Perhaps most importantly, though, I believe this loss feels personal for so many people because of the profound impact that Chadwick had. He was more than just an actor; his work went beyond simple entertainment; his roles were more than just characters. In particular, Chadwick was an incredible force for the Black community, helping change the ways Black characters are portrayed, telling the stories of Black icons, and bringing greater representation into the superhero world.
Chadwick described the challenges of being “young, gifted, and Black” during an awards acceptance speech. During a speech to graduates at his alma mater, Howard University, he explained how he challenged the system and questioned previous methods of portrayal and storytelling. And by standing for what he believed, taking risks and facing challenges, he made powerful changes and accomplished incredible victories.
“Black Panther” in particular is not only an incredible superhero film, it was groundbreaking and revolutionary in its celebration of Black and African culture and the way it brought representation of powerful Black superheroes onto the screen in a way that hadn’t been seen before. And Chadwick Boseman was at the heart of the film as T’Challa, bringing all the power and importance of the story to life in a character that will continue to be loved and celebrated. The Twitter statement confirming Chadwick’s death stated “It was the honor of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in ‘Black Panther.’”
In an interview that Marvel recently shared as part of a tribute, Chadwick said that he sometimes asked himself what his role as T’Challa and the story of “Black Panther” did for the world and whether it was valuable. And he concluded yes, it is —“not because it makes people escape. I think, when done right, it gives people hope.”
In his own kindness and generosity, through all the battles he fought (those we saw and those we didn’t), and in the characters he brought to life, Chadwick Boseman gave hope to others, and that is why his death is so painful and he will be greatly missed.
