A concerned group huddled around the despondent dragon. Though we knew he could stand tall, he drooped low to the ground. His fiery passion was extinguished. He faced disaster with a looming, unforgiving deadline. Resources were limited and no backup was available other than those gathered around him.
What did the princess attendant, gypsy, a handful of serving wenches and me, the pirate, all have in common? We could all sew, and that’s what the dragon needed most.
When I was in high school, the choir department put on madrigal Christmas concerts. Over the course of several nights (and knights), students dressed in Renaissance garb would perform skits, play instruments, dance and, of course, sing for the enjoyment of the feasting audience.
For many friends, it was the high point of the choir season. To begin, there was a processional as the singers all marched into the school gym that had been converted into a banquet hall from the Middle Ages. We sang songs of welcome while beckoning listeners to eat, drink and be merry. From the serving maids to the hooded executioner to the school counselor doing double duty as a squire in the orchestra, everyone made the rounds before taking their assigned posts.
Those in the Show Choir, the most elite singing group, served as the royal court. The king, queen and other nobles remained on stage for most of the show. They introduced and interacted with the rotating acts that took turns in the spotlight.
Near the end, there was another processional where all performers gathered to sing a few more selections before spilling out into the hallways to serenade guests as they headed home.
I wasn’t counted among the royalty. Being gifted with limited vocal talent and having only sung with the high school choir my senior year, I was cast among a pirate troupe. My costume included a silk headscarf, a flowing blue shirt with a black vest, a canvas bag where I hid necessities like my pewter mug and CD player, a sword, a single black glove and a stuffed parrot in a cage.
Having concluded a wassailing song and my associated drink ration, I exited the gym to find a few minutes of peace and rest. There was none to be had, for that’s when I came upon the depressed dragon.
Somewhere along the procession, his outfit had started to rip. Between the bulkiness of the costume and the fact it was stretched across his lanky frame, all it took was a tiny tear for gravity to do serious damage. Multiple seams had split, and the tail was hanging on by threads. The dragon made an effort to hold things together, but the outfit continued to unravel all the way back to the choir room. The costume was no longer wearable.
We did our best to console our dispirited friend, but things looked rough. There were no adults to turn to. The choir director and the accompanist were sitting up front as they guided the show. After multiple nights of shows, most parents dropped off their kids, or if they were still on school grounds, they were in the gym watching the madrigal magic. We were on our own.
What we did have, somehow, is sewing supplies and people who knew how to use them. Thanks to my mother’s efforts to get my sister and me ready for independence and, hopefully, adulthood, I knew basic needlework. A few others were similarly skilled and determined. The last member of our group, a buddy with no sewing background, was charged with keeping the dragon calm and not going to pieces. We divvied up the scaly costume remnants and got to work.
We did not work without interruption. At different points in the concert, people had to put down their needles to tend to serving or performing duties. I, myself, had to answer the pirate queen’s call to raid the royal court. We buccaneers made jokes about our misdeeds being a matter of perspective. One man’s pillaging is another man’s window shopping. After retreating with our booty, I went back to my running stitch.
Time ticked away, and while our patchwork wasn’t smooth, it was functional. The dragon’s vestments were restored just before the finale. When we lined up to parade in, there was a deviation from the usual order. Instead of marching in with our respective groups, those who saved the dragon’s hide joined him at the conclusion of the musical cavalcade. Our singing was probably louder and more joyful as we shared our triumph. Had we not banded together, the dragon would not have regained his inner fire.
I’ve been reminiscing on holidays past, not only because it’s natural to do so this time of year, but because I won’t be joining up with family in 2019. I’ve done pretty well to be able to spend most Christmases with my family. Only one other time have I found myself a time zone removed from the get-together.
But when I think about memories like this, I realize they’re never too far. Even when we’re not together, I still carry the lessons and values they taught me. I constantly apply their techniques when facing deadlines and other challenges today.
I’m thankful for their teachings that made me uniquely prepared to help a friend who was in trouble — to not only have confidence in the skills they taught me, but to be willing to share them. I’m a very blessed person.
As long as I keep those lessons in mind, they still feel near. I hope you all enjoy similar closeness this holiday season.
Merry Christmas from me and my family to yours.
Caleb Michael Smith is the editor at the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at editor@rocketminer.com. For a look at his pirate days, see the article at rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.