TLC once said don’t go chasing waterfalls.
Well, they would be upset with me and my dog because that’s exactly what we did not too long ago.
For those who don’t know who TLC is, they were a R&B/hip-hop group from the '90s. One of their more popular songs was called “Waterfalls” and in it, they urged people to don’t go chasing waterfalls.
Now y’all know.
OK. Now back to the story.
While there are a lot of people who have chosen to stay indoors during this pandemic, I have taken the opportunity to head outdoors and enjoy the warm weather we’ve been having lately.
By doing so, I’ve met many people and have became friends with a few (Don’t worry. We maintained a proper distance).
When my dog and I were returning from one of our hikes on White Mountain, we ran into one and she asked me if I had ever been to the waterfall.
“Waterfall?” I replied. “We have a waterfall?”
She pointed in the direction where it was located, and I made a mental note of it.
A few days went by before we decided to go searching for this waterfall. I couldn’t stop thinking about it.
To be honest, I don’t think I have ever seen a waterfall in real life so I was pumped up to find it.
We went on our usual path. We hiked up the mountain to the first little level and began to head in the direction my friend told me the waterfall was at.
I like to do some thinking when I go on hikes.
I stop frequently and just ponder.
I think about what I’m doing with my life. I think about my family back home. I think about relationships – past and present.
So, while we were searching for the waterfall, we stopped quite a bit.
I remember one time I stopped, I prayed.
I am a Christian. I am a Lutheran. But I’ll be honest with y’all, I don’t pray probably as often as I should.
And I really don’t know what compelled me to pray that day.
I won’t go into details about what I prayed about, but I got my answer a few days later. I changed the way I do things and now I read scripture from the Bible three or four times per week. I write in a journal to keep my thoughts in order (they tend to wander off every now and then).
Anyway, I digress. Back to the hike and chasing waterfalls.
The dog and I continued onward and we started to hear water falling. It’s a peaceful sound.
We got closer to the waterfall, but we were above it. We saw the water flowing down the mountain and before we went down to see the waterfall, I wanted to find out where the water was coming from.
So, we started to fall the water upstream. But before we could find out where it started, we ran into a big rock and some bushes that didn’t allow us to continue that way. Since I had the dog, I didn’t think it was a good idea to start climbing rocks and rummaging through bushes.
We started going down the mountain and to the waterfall.
We got there, and I’ll be honest, I wasn’t that impressed.
Don’t get me wrong, it was very cool. I had never seen one. I think I just had a bigger one pictured in my head so I was a little disappointed.
But the longer I sat there and looked at it, the more and more I began to appreciate it.
What causes a waterfall? Where does the water come from?
At first I thought it was melted snow flowing down the mountain, but when I went back there more recently when the snow was completely melted, it was still flowing like it had before.
Stuff like that amazes me.
Sorry TLC, but sometimes chasing waterfalls is worth it.
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Contact him via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com and follow him on Twitter at @iamtylerjohnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.