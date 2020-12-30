One thing that has come out of this COVID-19 pandemic is that we now realize who essential workers really are. That is in no way saying that everyone is not essential — we are all essential as human beings.
Of course we have praised firefighters, police officers, paramedics and military personnel regularly since 9/11, and with good reason. They continue to tirelessly provide service, and all still deserve our undying gratitude and appreciation for their tireless service.
This pandemic has also shined the light on other workers that we do not normally think of as essential workers.
It also goes without saying that especially in the middle of a medical crisis, doctors and nurses and other health care workers are some of their most critical. They have some of the most demanding and emotionally draining jobs, especially at a time when there are more than 19.6 million COVID-19 cases in the United States with more than 339,000 COVID-related deaths, and it continues to rise.
Those in the pharmaceutical labs are also extremely critical. Two of these labs have come up with the vaccines which will hopefully eradicate this dreaded COVID-19 virus. Other labs are in the final processes before distribution. The first round of vaccines is now being administered to people. This is amazing, because it can usually take 10 years or more for a vaccine to become available.
Other, not so obvious essential workers would include grocery store workers. Making sure necessary food and supplies are stocked is important for our survival. They are also some of the most exposed to the virus, because they work directly with the public and other co-workers. Most now offer social distancing options where all you have to do is order what you need, they will shop for you, and you just drive up to the store, open your trunk, and they will put your groceries in your car.
In the same light as grocery store workers, the truckers who get the food and supplies to the stores, not to mention directly to your homes are important as well. With so much hording that has happened during this pandemic, as well as more need with more people staying home and cooking more, and using more supplies, keeping up with demand cannot be an easy task.
With so much work being done at home, utility workers who keep the power on and the Wi-Fi going are pretty critical. Zoom has provided us new ways to safely stay connected with loved ones and meetings with co-workers. Without power or Wi-Fi, work at home, and also in offices, would come to a stand still.
Reporters, anchors and other news staff keep us all informed of what is happening, not only with the counts of those stricken and those lost with the pandemic, but during this same time they had to cover a tumultuous election, natural disasters, movements, protests, riots and a variety of other news and events. It is vital to keep informed, so we can make necessary decisions in our own lives, such as when we are able to get the vaccine; or listen to politicians to find out where they stand on issues so you can make informed decisions on who you want to vote for; or to find out other news that effects our lives.
These professions, up to now, have not been what most people have considered essential, but the pandemic has shined a light on ourselves as humans, and, though everyone is important, we are now redefining essential workers.
Every human being is essential, but some jobs are vital to our survival. I have just spotlighted a few of the tireless workers out there that we could not do without, there are countless others. Personally, I have a different perspective now on the phrase essential worker, and I appreciate each and every one of them for their service.
Connie Wilcox-Timar is a lifestyles and community news reporter. She can be reached at cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
