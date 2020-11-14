Sometimes a topic of interest is so singularly, in our face, on our mind, and on our heart, that there is no other competitor for our attention. What has placed the Grus canadensis on my mind? Is it the fact that the North American population is approximately 650,000, or because this steel-gray, red-capped Sandhill Crane is the most abundant of the world’s cranes?
No! I have often seen Sandhill Cranes over the last 44-plus years in Wyoming. Yet, I have never seen thousands of them bedded down on field after field between Riverton and Shoshoni, Wyoming.
Monday morning, they appeared to be having large congregational meetings, as they were migrating south. Each winter they undertake long southern journeys to wintering grounds in Florida, Texas, Utah, Mexico, and California. En route, more than 80% of all sandhill cranes use migratory staging areas in a single 75-mile stretch along Nebraska’s Platte River, both east and west of Kearney. Most of them live in freshwater wetlands.
These majestic birds face many migratory hazards including collisions with wind turbines and communications towers which pose death threats. They travel north to Canada and Alaska to reach their breeding grounds. They love to fly in circles scoping out an area where they plan to rest. Yet, when they decide to migrate, they fly as many as 400 miles in one day.
All these cranes “dance” with one another, bowing, jumping, running, wing flapping, and tossing sticks or grass. These behaviors accompany courtship, but Sandhill Cranes of all ages may dance in any season. Crane dancing is thought to strengthen the bond between pairs and it also reduces aggression between the birds.
Sandhill Cranes mate for life, pairing up, as they migrate to breeding grounds in the spring. In a display known as “unison calling,” each mated pair throw back their heads and point their beaks skyward, emitting a complex series of coordinated, rattling “kar-r-r-r- o-o-o” sounds. The Sandhill Crane female initiates the display.
Sandhill Crane nests are usually a low mound of vegetation in a wetland, surrounded by shrubs or trees. The female typically lays two eggs, and incubation (by both sexes) lasts about one month. Their nests sometimes have only one egg, and rarely three. The male takes the primary role in defending the nest.
Chicks emerge covered in down, with eyes wide open. These cranes are-able to walk, and even swim, within eight hours of hatching. In the fall, juvenile Sandhill Cranes migrate south with their parents, remaining together for up to a year after hatching. The young birds reach sexual maturity in two years, although some may reach the age of seven years old before breeding.
Sandhill cranes love congregations, congregating with other cranes that can number into the tens of thousands. They are omnivorous, using their long bills to glean, dig, and scoop up a wide variety of aquatic plants, grain, berries, and seeds. They eat many small vertebrates, rodents/mice, snakes, frogs, lizards, nestling birds as well as invertebrates, such as insects or worms.
Sometimes they eat large quantities of cultivated grains. Farmers can have a cornfield stripped by these birds. In response to this peril to the farmers and the cranes, the International Crane Foundation has developed a new technique to treat corn seeds that has a deterrent before the seeds are planted.
The Sandhill Crane is one of the world’s few crane species that is not currently threatened. Only the Mississippi and Cuban birds are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. Their nests are up to 3 feet deep, built by both sexes into a mound of plant material pulled up from the nest site. The nests can be built up on bottom land, or found floating, anchored to standing plants. Sandhill cranes take their first flight in about 65-75 days.
Now, why have they fascinated me so? It is because in these COVID-19 days, they are not sheltering in, but loving to be together for support in their journeys north and south. That is how these Sandhill Cranes are like us all. We need each other.
We, too, need to meet-together, for increased morale, support, and enthusiasm as we gather together in church. Our purpose is to worship the Lord Jesus who died for our sins. I wonder if their reason for meeting is as important as our need. Unlike Sandhill Cranes, we desperately need to meet together to worship the Lord, especially in these uncertain days.
Where do you congregate to worship the Lord? Find a place. Cherish your church home these troubling days. Those of us who know Jesus are on our migration route to Glory. Come and travel together as we go along.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.
